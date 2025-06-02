Peace Negotiations: Ukraine and Russia Meet Again
A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Russian officials set for Monday. The two countries will partake in their second round of direct peace talks since 2022. While both sides seek resolutions, there remains a considerable gap in agreements on ending the ongoing war.
A Ukrainian delegation has touched down in Istanbul, preparing for crucial discussions with Russian officials scheduled for Monday afternoon. This comes as part of renewed efforts to broker peace in the ongoing conflict.
The talks mark the second round of direct negotiations between the two nations since 2022. However, despite diplomatic exchanges, a significant divide persists on how to bring an end to the warfare.
As military actions intensify, the urgency for finding common ground amplifies, highlighting the critical nature of these talks. Both sides acknowledge the complexity of the issues but remain committed to the dialogue process.
