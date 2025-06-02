Supreme Court Declines Plea on Assam's Deportation Drive

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea against Assam's alleged campaign to detain and deport individuals suspected of being foreigners without proper nationality verification or legal recourse.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma advised petitioner All BTC Minority Students Union to take their grievance to the Gauhati High Court.

The petitioner claimed that Assam's actions, based on a February 4 court order, violate constitutional rights by bypassing formal declarations and judicial review processes before deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)