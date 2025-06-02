Supreme Court Declines Plea on Assam's Deportation Drive
The Supreme Court refused to hear a plea challenging Assam's drive to detain and deport suspected foreigners without nationality verification or legal remedies. The petitioner was advised to approach the Gauhati High Court. The plea argues that Assam's actions violate constitutional rights and lack judicial oversight.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea against Assam's alleged campaign to detain and deport individuals suspected of being foreigners without proper nationality verification or legal recourse.
A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma advised petitioner All BTC Minority Students Union to take their grievance to the Gauhati High Court.
The petitioner claimed that Assam's actions, based on a February 4 court order, violate constitutional rights by bypassing formal declarations and judicial review processes before deportation.
