Supreme Court Declines Plea on Assam's Deportation Drive

The Supreme Court refused to hear a plea challenging Assam's drive to detain and deport suspected foreigners without nationality verification or legal remedies. The petitioner was advised to approach the Gauhati High Court. The plea argues that Assam's actions violate constitutional rights and lack judicial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:57 IST
Supreme Court Declines Plea on Assam's Deportation Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea against Assam's alleged campaign to detain and deport individuals suspected of being foreigners without proper nationality verification or legal recourse.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma advised petitioner All BTC Minority Students Union to take their grievance to the Gauhati High Court.

The petitioner claimed that Assam's actions, based on a February 4 court order, violate constitutional rights by bypassing formal declarations and judicial review processes before deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

