Tense Vigil in Kathua: Security Forces On High Alert

Security forces have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following the detection of suspicious movement. After civilians reported seeing three suspects in the Saladhi area of Hiranagar, a joint operation team intensified their search efforts, with increased vigilance in the vicinity and along the highway.

Updated: 02-06-2025 13:51 IST
Security forces initiated a search operation near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, prompted by reports of suspicious activity, officials confirmed.

The operation follows a civilian's report of sighting three suspicious individuals in the Saladhi area of Hiranagar, according to sources.

A joint team has stepped up efforts to locate the suspects, bolstering vigilance in the forest area and along the adjoining highway, authorities revealed.

