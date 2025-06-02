Tense Vigil in Kathua: Security Forces On High Alert
Security forces have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following the detection of suspicious movement. After civilians reported seeing three suspects in the Saladhi area of Hiranagar, a joint operation team intensified their search efforts, with increased vigilance in the vicinity and along the highway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces initiated a search operation near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, prompted by reports of suspicious activity, officials confirmed.
The operation follows a civilian's report of sighting three suspicious individuals in the Saladhi area of Hiranagar, according to sources.
A joint team has stepped up efforts to locate the suspects, bolstering vigilance in the forest area and along the adjoining highway, authorities revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Police Intensify Raids to Disrupt Terror Networks
Congress Challenges BJP's Operation Sindoor Oversight in Jammu & Kashmir
Safeguarding the Borders: A Successful Ordnance Disposal in Jammu and Kashmir
Clearing the 'Death Trap': Unexploded Shells and the Shadow of Conflict Along Jammu's Border
Intensified Search Operations Along Jammu and Kashmir Borders