Maoist Heist: Massive Explosive Recovery in Odisha

Security forces in Odisha have made a significant breakthrough by recovering more than 2.5 tonnes of explosive materials stolen by Maoists in the Sundergarh district. This recovery followed a joint operation involving the state's Special Operation Group (SOG), CRPF, and Jharkhand's elite Jaguar force, among others.

The explosive materials were initially looted by Maoists from the K Balang area on May 27 while they were en route to a stone quarry. Some of these explosives were discovered buried underground, while others were found hidden beneath rocks in the Saranda forest, near the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

Following the incident, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania visited the site, and the police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Authorities are also working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to delve deeper into the theft.