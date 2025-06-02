Maoist Heist: Massive Explosive Recovery in Odisha
Security forces in Odisha retrieved over 2.5 tonnes of explosives stolen by Maoists in Sundergarh district. The explosives were taken on May 27 and buried in Saranda forest, prompting ongoing search operations. A multi-force team recovered the materials after a fierce encounter. An investigation is underway.
Security forces in Odisha have made a significant breakthrough by recovering more than 2.5 tonnes of explosive materials stolen by Maoists in the Sundergarh district. This recovery followed a joint operation involving the state's Special Operation Group (SOG), CRPF, and Jharkhand's elite Jaguar force, among others.
The explosive materials were initially looted by Maoists from the K Balang area on May 27 while they were en route to a stone quarry. Some of these explosives were discovered buried underground, while others were found hidden beneath rocks in the Saranda forest, near the Odisha-Jharkhand border.
Following the incident, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania visited the site, and the police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Authorities are also working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to delve deeper into the theft.
