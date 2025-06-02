Left Menu

Bar Council Demands Release of Influencer in Controversial Arrest

Sharmishta Panoli, an Instagram influencer and law student from Kolkata, was arrested over remarks related to Operation Sindoor. The Bar Council of Delhi condemns her arrest, urging immediate release, citing it as politically driven. She faces charges for promoting enmity and malicious acts outraging religious sentiments.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:14 IST
  India
  • India

The Bar Council of Delhi has called for the swift release of Sharmishta Panoli, an Instagram influencer, detained by the Kolkata Police for remarks regarding Operation Sindoor.

Panoli, a law student from Kolkata studying in Pune, was arrested in Gurugram on May 30 and subsequently held in judicial custody until June 13 by a Kolkata court.

S. P. Khatri, Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, criticized her arrest as overly aggressive and politically skewed, especially after Panoli deleted the contentious video and apologized. The Bar Council of India Chairperson also echoed calls for her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

