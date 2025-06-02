Germany Welcomes New Polish Presidency Amid Strong Ties
Germany expresses confidence in maintaining robust relations with Poland, as they anticipate collaborative efforts with the country's newly elected president, according to a government spokesperson in Berlin.
Germany has expressed strong confidence in its enduring and robust relationship with Poland, according to a government spokesperson based in Berlin.
The declaration comes as Germany eagerly anticipates working alongside Poland's newly elected president, fostering positive and intensive collaboration between the two nations.
German officials have emphasized the resilience of the bilateral relationship, signaling a continued commitment to maintaining and enhancing ties with their Polish counterparts.
