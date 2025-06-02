Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal in Madrid as Indian Delegation Advances Operation Sindoor Diplomacy

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, is visiting the Kingdom of Spain as part of an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India from May 31 to June 2, 2025. The delegation, led by Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha), is part of India's diplomatic initiative Operation Sindoor, which reinforces global solidarity against terrorism. It comprises senior Members of Parliament across party lines, reflecting India's united stance following the recent Pahalgam terror attacks. During the visit, Dr. Mittal and fellow delegates are engaging with Spanish parliamentarians, senior officials, thought leaders, and the Indian diaspora to advance bilateral relations and strategic cooperation on counter-terrorism, underscoring a shared commitment to peace and democratic values. Dr. Mittal stated, "Terrorism is a global challenge that demands a unified response. Through this visit, we reaffirm India's commitment to zero tolerance and seek deeper cooperation with Spain on matters of global security." India and Spain share a steadily strengthening partnership grounded in shared democratic values, economic cooperation, and vibrant cultural exchanges. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached USD 8.78 billion in 2024, reflecting robust growth in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, education, tourism, and defence.

