Ghaziabad hotelier shot dead over monetary dispute; 1 arrested

Upon receiving information, police from Nandgram police station reached the spot and rushed both victims to different hospitals, where doctors declared Rahul Dagar dead.His nephew Ashish Dagar 26 is undergoing treatment and is recovering.DCP City Zone Dhawal Jaiswal told PTI that an FIR has been registered against five named and two unidentified accused.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:26 IST
A 32-year-old hotelier was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and his nephew sustained a bullet injury in his leg. The attack was carried due a monetary dispute related to a hotel in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, police said on Monday.

The assailants were known to the victims, they said.

The incident took place Sunday night outside a hotel in the Rajnagar Extension area. Upon receiving information, police from Nandgram police station reached the spot and rushed both victims to different hospitals, where doctors declared Rahul Dagar dead.

His nephew Ashish Dagar (26) is undergoing treatment and is recovering.

DCP City Zone Dhawal Jaiswal told PTI that an FIR has been registered against five named and two unidentified accused. One of the named accused, Ritesh Bindal, has been arrested.

The FIR has been lodged at the Nandgram police station against Nagendra Chaudhary, his brother Manish Chaudhary, Mohit Chaudhary, Ritesh Bindal, Mantri, and two unknown persons, the DCP said.

Avinash Sirohi, who filed the complaint, alleged that Nagendra and Mohit fired four to five rounds during the confrontation. One of the bullets struck Rahul in the chest, leading to his death, while another hit Ashish in the leg. The assailants fled the scene as a crowd gathered, according to the officer.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the report is awaited. DCP Jaiswal added that three police teams have been formed to raid possible hideouts of the remaining suspects. ''They will be arrested soon,'' he said.

