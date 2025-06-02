Left Menu

Zelenskiy says Ukraine, Russia to exchange lists this week for POW swap

Zelenskiy told an online news briefing that negotiators for Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, with the possibility of swapping an additional 200 POWs. He said there was also agreement to return the remains of killed service personnel, but this would take careful preparation.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:28 IST
Zelenskiy says Ukraine, Russia to exchange lists this week for POW swap
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia agreed at talks in Istanbul on Monday next week to give each other lists of people they want included in a planned prisoner of war swap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy told an online news briefing that negotiators for Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, with the possibility of swapping an additional 200 POWs.

He said there was also agreement to return the remains of killed service personnel, but this would take careful preparation. Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian negotiators gave their Russian counterparts a list of nearly 400 children it wanted Russia to return home to Ukraine, but that the Russian delegation agreed to work on returning only 10 of them.

Further, the Ukrainian leader referred to a Ukrainian intelligence operation on Sunday, codenamed "Spider's Web", in which drones smuggled inside wooden sheds attacked Russian military airfields. He said the operation had helped to restore partners' confidence that Ukraine is able to continue waging its war against Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025