Zelenskiy aide says Russia doesn't want ceasefire, sanctions needed

The chief of staff to the Ukrainian president said on Monday Russia does not want a ceasefire and that new sanctions are needed now to force it to pursue peace. Andriy Yermak posted the comment on messaging platform Telegram, hours after the conclusion of peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

"The Russians are doing everything to not cease firing and continue the war. New sanctions now are very important," Yermak wrote.

