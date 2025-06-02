Zelenskiy aide says Russia doesn't want ceasefire, sanctions needed
The chief of staff to the Ukrainian president said on Monday Russia does not want a ceasefire and that new sanctions are needed now to force it to pursue peace. New sanctions now are very important," Yermak wrote.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The chief of staff to the Ukrainian president said on Monday Russia does not want a ceasefire and that new sanctions are needed now to force it to pursue peace. Andriy Yermak posted the comment on messaging platform Telegram, hours after the conclusion of peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
"The Russians are doing everything to not cease firing and continue the war. New sanctions now are very important," Yermak wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Attacks Intensify
Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Shatter Peace Talks
Russia's Largest Drone Strike Hits Ukraine Amidst Peace Negotiations
Russia launches biggest drone attack on Ukraine since start of war, killing at least one person, reports AP.
Russia's Ballistic Missile Move: A Show of Power or Intimidation?