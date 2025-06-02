One held for attempt to murder in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

Delhi Police has arrested one accused in connection with an attempt to murder in the Harsh Vihar area, officials on Monday said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when a 23-year-old man, identified as Sagar, was stabbed by three people in Tower Wali Gali, Saboli Khadda, following an altercation, police said.

The injured was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and later discharged after treatment, they said.

A police team apprehended one of the accused, identified as Sultan (27), a resident of Saboli Bagh, said officials.

Sultan confessed to the attack during interrogation and cited old enmity with the victim as the motive, they said.

Efforts are underway to nab the other two accused -- Bittoo and Sohail -- and recover the weapon used in the offence, police said.

Further investigation is in progress, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)