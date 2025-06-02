Left Menu

One held for attempt to murder in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:34 IST
One held for attempt to murder in Delhi's Harsh Vihar
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested one accused in connection with an attempt to murder in the Harsh Vihar area, officials on Monday said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when a 23-year-old man, identified as Sagar, was stabbed by three people in Tower Wali Gali, Saboli Khadda, following an altercation, police said.

The injured was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and later discharged after treatment, they said.

A police team apprehended one of the accused, identified as Sultan (27), a resident of Saboli Bagh, said officials.

Sultan confessed to the attack during interrogation and cited old enmity with the victim as the motive, they said.

Efforts are underway to nab the other two accused -- Bittoo and Sohail -- and recover the weapon used in the offence, police said.

Further investigation is in progress, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025