Left Menu

Egypt and India Strengthen Ties in Counter-Terrorism Initiative

Egypt's Foreign Minister met with an all-party Indian delegation, reinforcing solidarity and cooperation in fighting terrorism. The delegation, part of India's global outreach, praised Egypt's condemnation of terrorism, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to counter-terrorism, highlighting the strategic partnership between Cairo and New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:13 IST
Egypt and India Strengthen Ties in Counter-Terrorism Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo's solidarity with India in combating terrorism during a meeting with an all-party Indian delegation on Tuesday. The discussions underscored Egypt's readiness to deepen bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

The delegation, led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, also met with the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit as part of its two-day visit to Egypt, the last stop on its four-nation tour. Cairo condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressing condolences.

The visit is part of a broader initiative to reach 33 global capitals and highlight Pakistan's ties to terrorism. The delegation applauded Egypt's firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing the growing strategic partnership and mutual commitment to tackling terrorism in all its forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025