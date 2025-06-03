Egypt and India Strengthen Ties in Counter-Terrorism Initiative

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo's solidarity with India in combating terrorism during a meeting with an all-party Indian delegation on Tuesday. The discussions underscored Egypt's readiness to deepen bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

The delegation, led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, also met with the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit as part of its two-day visit to Egypt, the last stop on its four-nation tour. Cairo condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressing condolences.

The visit is part of a broader initiative to reach 33 global capitals and highlight Pakistan's ties to terrorism. The delegation applauded Egypt's firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing the growing strategic partnership and mutual commitment to tackling terrorism in all its forms.

