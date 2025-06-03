SWAT: Hyderabad's New All-Women Force to Tackle Female Protests

The Hyderabad police unveiled the Swift Women Action Team (SWAT) on Tuesday, a specialized all-women unit tasked with managing large-scale agitations involving female protesters.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand highlighted the difficulties faced in detaining women during protests, prompting the formation of the 35-member team stationed at the city police headquarters.

The SWAT team has received specialized training in karate and safe detainment methods, ensuring effective crowd management. Its deployment will be situation-specific, with plans for further expansion to enhance its operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)