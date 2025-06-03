Left Menu

SWAT: Hyderabad's New All-Women Force to Tackle Female Protests

Hyderabad police have launched the Swift Women Action Team (SWAT), a specialized all-women force to manage large-scale female protests. This 35-member unit, trained in karate, addresses operational challenges in detaining women during protests. The initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency in managing female protesters.

The Hyderabad police unveiled the Swift Women Action Team (SWAT) on Tuesday, a specialized all-women unit tasked with managing large-scale agitations involving female protesters.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand highlighted the difficulties faced in detaining women during protests, prompting the formation of the 35-member team stationed at the city police headquarters.

The SWAT team has received specialized training in karate and safe detainment methods, ensuring effective crowd management. Its deployment will be situation-specific, with plans for further expansion to enhance its operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

