SWAT: Hyderabad's New All-Women Force to Tackle Female Protests
Hyderabad police have launched the Swift Women Action Team (SWAT), a specialized all-women force to manage large-scale female protests. This 35-member unit, trained in karate, addresses operational challenges in detaining women during protests. The initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency in managing female protesters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:14 IST
The Hyderabad police unveiled the Swift Women Action Team (SWAT) on Tuesday, a specialized all-women unit tasked with managing large-scale agitations involving female protesters.
City Police Commissioner C V Anand highlighted the difficulties faced in detaining women during protests, prompting the formation of the 35-member team stationed at the city police headquarters.
The SWAT team has received specialized training in karate and safe detainment methods, ensuring effective crowd management. Its deployment will be situation-specific, with plans for further expansion to enhance its operational capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
