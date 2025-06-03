Media Mogul Arrested for Assault in Karachi: A Tale of Outrage
A Karachi-based media entrepreneur, Salman Farooq, was arrested alongside his bodyguards for allegedly assaulting a Hindu man, Sudhair Dhun Raj, after a minor road incident. The incident, captured on video, triggered widespread social media outrage. Charges include assault, death threats, and harassment.
In a shocking turn of events, a prominent media entrepreneur in Karachi has been arrested following an altercation that escalated after a minor traffic incident. Salman Farooq, along with his armed bodyguards, allegedly assaulted Sudhair Dhun Raj, a Hindu man, resulting in widespread public outcry.
The confrontation occurred in the Defence Society Ittehad area after Raj's motorcycle grazed Farooq's car. Despite Raj's apologies and his sister's pleas for leniency, the incident turned violent, prompting police action when eyewitness Muhammad Saleem came forward.
Charges filed against Farooq include issuing death threats, physical assault, and harassment. As the case unfolds, it highlights tensions and societal issues, further intensified by viral social media footage.
