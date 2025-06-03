Court Ruling Challenges Germany's Migration Policy

A Berlin court has ruled against Germany's policy of sending asylum seekers back to Poland without adhering to the European Union's Dublin process, marking a significant setback for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's migration strategy. This ruling pertains to three Somali migrants who entered Germany in May and sought asylum.

Chancellor Merz and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt had championed policies to curb illegal migration by turning back asylum seekers at Germany's borders. However, the court's decision reflects inconsistent application of EU asylum rules, demanding more procedural rigor before returning migrants to their initial EU entry point.

While the immediate ruling is limited to the involved Somali individuals, and not a binding precedent, critics argue it foreshadows legal complications for Germany's migration policy. The Social Democrat coalition partners express cautious support for following the court's directive, while Germany navigates domestic and international diplomatic challenges on migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)