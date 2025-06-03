Uttar Pradesh Leads with 20% Reservation for Agniveers in State Police

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a precedent by announcing a 20% reservation for Agniveers in the state's police force, a decision made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This initiative is aimed at integrating former military personnel into civil police roles, recognizing their service and ensuring they can continue to contribute to national security.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasized the scheme's inclusivity, stating that the reservation applies to all categories, including general, SC, ST, and OBC. A special age relaxation of up to three years has also been granted to Agniveers seeking these roles, broadening their post-service opportunities.

The decision aligns with steps taken by other states, such as Haryana and Odisha, though Uttar Pradesh's 20% reservation stands as the most generous to date. This policy not only honors the commitment of Agniveers but also aims to enhance the state's safety infrastructure under the 'Safe Uttar Pradesh - Prosperous Uttar Pradesh' vision.