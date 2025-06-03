Allegations of Land-for-Jobs Scam Surround Lalu Prasad's Railway Tenure

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has leveled serious accusations against Lalu Prasad, former railway minister, claiming undue pressure was applied during his tenure to expedite the approval of Group-D job applications. These approvals were allegedly exchanged for land parcels transferred to Prasad's family or associates.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne presided over the hearing on the accusations linked to a purported land-for-jobs scam, involving the West Central Zone of Railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The case spans from 2004 to 2009 when Prasad held the ministerial position.

The special public prosecutor, D P Singh, highlighted the irregularities, noting the applications from predominantly impoverished candidates in Bihar were processed unusually swiftly, allegedly without proper verification. The CBI's chargesheet reveals land worth over Rs 4.39 crore was acquired by Prasad's family for just Rs 26 lakh, raising further questions about the legitimacy of these transactions.

