U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions over Cuban Labor Exploitation

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared visa restrictions against various unnamed Central American government officials and their families. The restrictions are a response to allegations that these officials have been exploiting Cuban medical professionals.

While Rubio refrained from naming the specific officials or identifying their countries, he emphasized their role in perpetuating Cuban medical mission programs, which allegedly involve forced labor and the exploitation of Cuban workers.

In a statement, Rubio insisted that these measures are essential for holding accountable those who facilitate and sustain these exploitative programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)