Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions over Cuban Labor Exploitation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa sanctions against several unnamed Central American officials for exploiting Cuban medical professionals. The officials are accused of implementing programs that force Cuban healthcare workers into exploitative situations, prompting the U.S. to demand accountability for these malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:53 IST
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions over Cuban Labor Exploitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared visa restrictions against various unnamed Central American government officials and their families. The restrictions are a response to allegations that these officials have been exploiting Cuban medical professionals.

While Rubio refrained from naming the specific officials or identifying their countries, he emphasized their role in perpetuating Cuban medical mission programs, which allegedly involve forced labor and the exploitation of Cuban workers.

In a statement, Rubio insisted that these measures are essential for holding accountable those who facilitate and sustain these exploitative programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025