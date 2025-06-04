Istanbul's Diplomatic Role: Center Stage in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Istanbul remains the chosen venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized Istanbul's experience in facilitating communication, dismissing the need for a new location. The city is set to continue its role in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Istanbul continues to serve as the venue for critical peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to a report by TASS news agency on Wednesday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underscored the city's longstanding role in facilitating dialogue, stating that choosing a new venue is "practically not on the table."
Grushko noted Istanbul's accumulated experience in hosting such communications, affirming that its selection as the host city is justified and not up for reconsideration.
