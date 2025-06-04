Gaza Aid Site Shootings: Tragedy Amid Humanitarian Crisis

In a tragic escalation, Israeli forces have opened fire on Palestinians moving towards an aid distribution site in Gaza, killing at least 27 individuals, Palestinian health officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident marks the third consecutive day of shootings tied to a controversial new aid system.

The Israeli military claims the shootings were aimed at deterring individuals who moved beyond designated safe areas, but this method has sparked international condemnation. The United Nations has criticized the arrangement, arguing it exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and suggests ulterior motives from the Israeli side.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation acknowledges that the military is investigating potential violations of the safe corridor by civilians. The humanitarian needs in Gaza are dire, with nearly 2 million people relying heavily on international aid due to destroyed food production and a strict blockade on supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)