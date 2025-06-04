The Indelible Memory of Tiananmen Square: A Global Call for Truth
Taiwan’s president and U.S. diplomat commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, criticizing China's continued suppression of remembrance. Despite heavy censorship in China, global leaders emphasize the event's significance for democracy and human rights. Vigils in Hong Kong are stifled by security measures, reflecting ongoing tension over free expression.
Taipei and Washington marked the 36th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown with solemn tributes, decrying Beijing's efforts to obscure historical truth. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te hailed the protestors' bravery, arguing that democratic societies must preserve the memory and uphold human rights across generations.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the courage of those who fought for freedom and urging accountability for the 1989 events. China's foreign ministry remained silent, continuing its long-standing policy of censorship regarding the incident.
In Hong Kong, the anniversary saw heightened security measures in Victoria Park, preventing public vigils. The continued efforts to stifle commemoration underscore the Chinese government's determination to control the narrative surrounding its past, even as global calls for transparency persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tiananmen
- Square
- China
- protests
- democracy
- human rights
- Beijing
- commemoration
- crackdown
- censorship
ALSO READ
UNDP and ILO Partner to Champion Human Rights in Pakistan’s Business Sector
Revolutionizing Democracy: A Call for 'One Nation, One Election'
Ocean Health and Human Rights Are Deeply Intertwined, UN Expert Says
U.S. Sanctions Cuban Officials for Human Rights Violations
Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy