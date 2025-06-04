The Indelible Memory of Tiananmen Square: A Global Call for Truth

Taipei and Washington marked the 36th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown with solemn tributes, decrying Beijing's efforts to obscure historical truth. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te hailed the protestors' bravery, arguing that democratic societies must preserve the memory and uphold human rights across generations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the courage of those who fought for freedom and urging accountability for the 1989 events. China's foreign ministry remained silent, continuing its long-standing policy of censorship regarding the incident.

In Hong Kong, the anniversary saw heightened security measures in Victoria Park, preventing public vigils. The continued efforts to stifle commemoration underscore the Chinese government's determination to control the narrative surrounding its past, even as global calls for transparency persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)