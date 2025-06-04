Murder in Gorakhpur: A Tragic Tale of Love, Suspicion, and Violence

A shocking incident has emerged from Gorakhpur's Sahjanwa area, where Angad Sharma allegedly killed his wife Neha, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair. The crime was committed at their Bahilpar village home, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

Angad, reportedly fueled by rage after a heated argument, attacked Neha with a heavy object and then allegedly slit her throat. After remaining beside her body for nearly an hour, he walked to the Sahjanwa police station, confessing to the crime, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and forensic teams.

According to Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, an FIR has been registered based on the woman's family's complaint, and Angad is currently in custody. The couple's past, marked by a love marriage against familial opposition due to caste differences, ultimately ended in tragedy as tensions escalated, rooted in suspicion and jealousy.