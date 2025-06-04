Left Menu

Murder in Gorakhpur: A Tragic Tale of Love, Suspicion, and Violence

In Gorakhpur's Sahjanwa area, Angad Sharma allegedly killed his wife Neha over suspicions of infidelity and surrendered to the police. Following their love marriage two years ago and subsequent tensions, an argument escalated, resulting in the tragic incident, prompting legal action and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:17 IST
Murder in Gorakhpur: A Tragic Tale of Love, Suspicion, and Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from Gorakhpur's Sahjanwa area, where Angad Sharma allegedly killed his wife Neha, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair. The crime was committed at their Bahilpar village home, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

Angad, reportedly fueled by rage after a heated argument, attacked Neha with a heavy object and then allegedly slit her throat. After remaining beside her body for nearly an hour, he walked to the Sahjanwa police station, confessing to the crime, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and forensic teams.

According to Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, an FIR has been registered based on the woman's family's complaint, and Angad is currently in custody. The couple's past, marked by a love marriage against familial opposition due to caste differences, ultimately ended in tragedy as tensions escalated, rooted in suspicion and jealousy.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025