Remembering Tiananmen: A Legacy of Bravery and Silence

On the 36th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, global figures criticize China's censorship of the event while praising the courage of those who fought for democracy. Taiwan and the U.S. commemorate the historical significance, advocating for human rights despite China's efforts to suppress the memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:01 IST
Remembering Tiananmen: A Legacy of Bravery and Silence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989, Taiwan's president and the U.S. Secretary of State have lauded the courage of pro-democracy protesters, even as China continues to suppress public acknowledgment of the event.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te praised the bravery of those who stood up for human rights, echoing a call to remember the historical struggle that resonates across borders and generations. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized China's censorship, emphasizing the enduring global recognition of the sorrowful event.

In contrast, China's official stance remains dismissive. The government reaffirms its commitment to socialism with Chinese characteristics, asserting that the protests were a counter-revolutionary attempt to destabilize the nation. Security remains tight across Beijing and Hong Kong, highlighting ongoing tensions between the narrative of history and state control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

