Punjab YouTuber Arrested in Espionage Ring Linked to Pakistan

A Punjab-based YouTuber, Jasbir Singh, has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in an espionage network connected to Pakistan. Singh, who operates the YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', was reportedly in close touch with influencer Jyoti Malhotra. Both have been implicated in this high-profile espionage case.

Authorities have revealed Singh's association with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative, identified as Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa. Singh's connections allegedly extend to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a Pakistani national expelled from India on charges of espionage. His repeated travels to Pakistan and electronic communications are under forensic investigation.

The arrest follows an ongoing crackdown on spy networks in the wake of recent terrorism incidents. An FIR has been filed, marking efforts to expose and dismantle further elements of the espionage-terror framework active in the region.

