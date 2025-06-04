Mystery in Meghalaya: Honeymoon Tragedy Unfolds

Authorities have uncovered a bloodstained machete they suspect was used in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who vanished with his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the discovery on Wednesday, along with a raincoat belonging to the couple.

The police intensified their search in Mawkma village, close to the gorge where Raja's body was found. With the National Disaster Response Force spearheading the search, they continue to look for Raja's wife, Sonam, amid the challenging weather conditions of Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji.

Raja's brother expressed suspicions of murder after personal items were reported missing. A post-mortem was performed, and a Special Investigation Team has taken charge, while the rain continues to hamper efforts in this tourism hotspot, known for its living root bridges.

