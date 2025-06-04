Left Menu

Rajasthan Duo Arrested with Rs 40 Lakh Worth of Smuggled Liquor in Jharkhand

Two men from Rajasthan were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district for smuggling foreign liquor worth Rs 40 lakh. The seizure, consisting of 503 cartons, was made during a vehicle check. The cartons were concealed under husk sacks, and the arrested individuals couldn't produce valid documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:22 IST
Police arrested two men from Rajasthan in Jharkhand's Palamu district for possessing smuggled liquor valued at Rs 40 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a vehicle-checking drive in the Polpol locality under Satbarwa Police Station limits, resulting in the arrest and major seizure.

The operation led police to intercept a truck registered in Haryana, containing 503 cartons of foreign liquor. The illicit consignment was cleverly concealed under husk sacks in the vehicle.

Besides the liquor, the police confiscated three mobile phones and detained the truck's occupants, who failed to provide valid documentation for the goods. This significant bust highlights ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

