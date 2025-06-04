Congress Urges Justice for Displaced Odisha Tribals

The Congress party on Wednesday called for fair compensation and rehabilitation for 43 tribal families reportedly evicted for the construction of an airstrip in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Rama Chandra Kadam, the Congress Legislature Party leader, accused the government of bypassing proper consent procedures from the affected communities.

Kadam emphasized the need for compensative measures, as the issue raises concerns about tribal rights, especially given the involvement of President Droupadi Murmu's home district.

(With inputs from agencies.)