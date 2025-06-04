Left Menu

Congress Urges Justice for Displaced Odisha Tribals

The Congress has demanded adequate compensation and rehabilitation for 43 tribal families allegedly evicted for an airstrip development in Odisha. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam claims the development proceeded without proper consent, posing a threat to tribal rights, and urges immediate government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:39 IST
The Congress party on Wednesday called for fair compensation and rehabilitation for 43 tribal families reportedly evicted for the construction of an airstrip in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Rama Chandra Kadam, the Congress Legislature Party leader, accused the government of bypassing proper consent procedures from the affected communities.

Kadam emphasized the need for compensative measures, as the issue raises concerns about tribal rights, especially given the involvement of President Droupadi Murmu's home district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

