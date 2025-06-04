Left Menu

Police Indifference Leads to Suspension in Muzaffarpur Assault Case

Three policemen, including a Station House Officer, were suspended for failing to act promptly in a minor's sexual assault case in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Despite the victim's mother's approach, the officers delayed the FIR registration, causing an inquiry to be initiated against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:44 IST
Police Indifference Leads to Suspension in Muzaffarpur Assault Case
In a significant development, three policemen from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, including a Station House Officer, have been suspended for dereliction of duty in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor. Senior officials stated that the officers failed to register the FIR promptly, leading to their immediate suspension and an ordered inquiry.

The officers in question are Turki police station SHO Pramod Kumar Singh, Sub-inspector Manjar Alam, and Assistant Sub-inspector Mohd Faridi. Their negligence came to light after the mother of the victim made several unsuccessful attempts to have an FIR registered, despite having contacted the police soon after the incident.

The police's lack of action extended the leniency towards the accused, who remain at large. Officials revealed that the criminal complaint was eventually filed at a women's police station, but not before the accused had the opportunity to flee.

