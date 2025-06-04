Left Menu

Israel's Renewed Strikes on Syria Amid Rising Tensions

Israel has launched its first airstrikes on Syria in almost a month, accusing Damascus of firing projectiles towards Israeli territory. The strikes come amid a backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions involving multiple regional actors, including remnants of pro-Iranian militias and various armed groups. Reports suggest significant damage in Syria.

Updated: 04-06-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel has conducted airstrikes in Syria, marking the first such incident in nearly a month. The Israeli government has stated that the strikes targeted weaponry belonging to the Syrian government as retaliation for projectiles fired towards Israel. The interim Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been held accountable by Israel for the attack.

The Syrian government, while condemning the airstrikes and reporting substantial losses, maintains that it poses no threat to regional stability. The nation emphasized its ongoing efforts to establish state control in the southern regions while voicing concerns over the presence of armed groups.

Amid the continuation of U.S. diplomatic efforts and Israel's military actions, tensions have persisted. Syrian officials have noted the involvement of various factions, including remnants of Assad-era militias affiliated with Iran, in trying to provoke Israeli retaliation as a strategic maneuver.

