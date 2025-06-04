Ukraine's NATO Summit Invite: A Step Toward Alliance?

Ukraine is set to participate in an upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, a significant development announced by the military bloc's chief, Mark Rutte. The invitation underscores growing cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

The announcement was made ahead of a scheduled meeting with defence ministers in Brussels, bringing further attention to the strategic discussions anticipated at the summit.

Rutte also mentioned that a detailed program outlining the summit's agenda will be released in the near future, highlighting the importance of transparency and coordination among member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)