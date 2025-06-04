Left Menu

Ukraine's NATO Summit Invite: A Step Toward Alliance?

Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague, as announced by NATO chief Mark Rutte. The invitation comes shortly before a planned meeting with defence ministers in Brussels, with a detailed program to follow soon. This move signifies deepening ties between Ukraine and the military bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:25 IST
Ukraine is set to participate in an upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, a significant development announced by the military bloc's chief, Mark Rutte. The invitation underscores growing cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

The announcement was made ahead of a scheduled meeting with defence ministers in Brussels, bringing further attention to the strategic discussions anticipated at the summit.

Rutte also mentioned that a detailed program outlining the summit's agenda will be released in the near future, highlighting the importance of transparency and coordination among member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

