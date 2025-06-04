Turkey's Strategic Influence: Navigating Syrian Alliances
Turkey is playing a crucial role in training Syria's armed forces and rebuilding the nation after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. With no immediate plans for troop withdrawal, Turkey's influence raises concerns with Israel, yet both are engaged in de-confliction talks to prevent military conflicts.
Turkey is solidifying its role as a pivotal ally to Syria, providing training and advisory support to its military, with no current plans for withdrawing its troops from the conflict zone, according to Defence Minister Yasar Guler.
Evolving as a dominant foreign ally, Turkey's involvement follows the recent regime change that toppled Bashar al-Assad. Ankara has committed to rebuilding Syria, easing the return of refugees, and played a pivotal role in lifting international sanctions.
The increased Turkish sway in Damascus has sparked Israeli concerns over regional dominance, prompting both nations to pursue de-confliction discussions to avert any military missteps. Turkey remains focused on Syria's sovereignty and combating terrorism within its borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Leaders Pressure Israel Over Gaza Offensive
Israel and Azerbaijan Forge Deeper Strategic Ties Amid Regional Tensions
World Leaders Demand Halt to Israel's Gaza Offensive
Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, reports AP, quoting local health officials.
International Pressure Mounts on Israel Over Gaza Aid