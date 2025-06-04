Left Menu

Turkey's Strategic Influence: Navigating Syrian Alliances

Turkey is playing a crucial role in training Syria's armed forces and rebuilding the nation after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. With no immediate plans for troop withdrawal, Turkey's influence raises concerns with Israel, yet both are engaged in de-confliction talks to prevent military conflicts.

Turkey's Strategic Influence: Navigating Syrian Alliances
Turkey is solidifying its role as a pivotal ally to Syria, providing training and advisory support to its military, with no current plans for withdrawing its troops from the conflict zone, according to Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

Evolving as a dominant foreign ally, Turkey's involvement follows the recent regime change that toppled Bashar al-Assad. Ankara has committed to rebuilding Syria, easing the return of refugees, and played a pivotal role in lifting international sanctions.

The increased Turkish sway in Damascus has sparked Israeli concerns over regional dominance, prompting both nations to pursue de-confliction discussions to avert any military missteps. Turkey remains focused on Syria's sovereignty and combating terrorism within its borders.

