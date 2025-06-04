Tahawwur Hussain Rana Seeks Family Contact Amidst New Trial Developments

A Delhi court is poised to deliberate on June 9 whether to grant 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, permission to communicate with his family. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh has already allowed Tihar Jail's authorities to submit a response.

The court acknowledged the National Investigation Agency's reply and instructed jail officials to receive its copy, facilitating them in preparing their response. Currently in judicial custody, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman faces severe accusations.

Rana, reportedly closely linked to 26/11 mastermind David Coleman Headley, was extradited to India following the rejection of his US plea. With allegations of collaboration with terrorist entities, his role in the 2008 attacks ensures close scrutiny on legal proceedings.

