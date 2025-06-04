Finland's Emergency Law Extension on Eastern Border Approved
Finland's parliament voted to extend emergency legislation allowing it to reject asylum applications from migrants at its border with Russia. This move follows accusations of Russia attempting to destabilize Finland. The law will remain in effect until 2026, despite opposition concerns about constitutional and international obligations.
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's legislative body has approved the continuation of emergency laws, empowering the nation to decline asylum applications from migrants at its closed eastern border with Russia. This measure, originally enacted in response to perceived destabilization efforts by Russia, received strong parliamentary support despite criticisms of bypassing international norms.
The decision comes after approximately 1,300 migrants entered Finland via Russia in 2023. Consequently, the Finnish government instituted the legislation defying EU policies to address the issue. The newly extended law will be in place until the close of 2026, having achieved a significant majority in parliament.
However, some opposition leaders have expressed concern, asserting that Finland should uphold its constitutional and global commitments rather than emulate Russia's tactics. Despite these objections, the measure passed, signifying a robust stance on national security informed by previous border incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Claims Progress in Talks with Putin Amidst Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Greek-Owned Oil Tanker Released by Russia: Navigating Geopolitical Waters
Britain Intensifies Sanctions on Russia Amid Escalating War Tactics
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange Negotiations
EU imposes new sanctions on Russia, targeting almost 200 shadow fleet ships, reports AP.