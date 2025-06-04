Finland's Emergency Law Extension on Eastern Border Approved

Finland's legislative body has approved the continuation of emergency laws, empowering the nation to decline asylum applications from migrants at its closed eastern border with Russia. This measure, originally enacted in response to perceived destabilization efforts by Russia, received strong parliamentary support despite criticisms of bypassing international norms.

The decision comes after approximately 1,300 migrants entered Finland via Russia in 2023. Consequently, the Finnish government instituted the legislation defying EU policies to address the issue. The newly extended law will be in place until the close of 2026, having achieved a significant majority in parliament.

However, some opposition leaders have expressed concern, asserting that Finland should uphold its constitutional and global commitments rather than emulate Russia's tactics. Despite these objections, the measure passed, signifying a robust stance on national security informed by previous border incidents.

