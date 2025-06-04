Left Menu

Finland's Emergency Law Extension on Eastern Border Approved

Finland's parliament voted to extend emergency legislation allowing it to reject asylum applications from migrants at its border with Russia. This move follows accusations of Russia attempting to destabilize Finland. The law will remain in effect until 2026, despite opposition concerns about constitutional and international obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:31 IST
Finland's Emergency Law Extension on Eastern Border Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland's legislative body has approved the continuation of emergency laws, empowering the nation to decline asylum applications from migrants at its closed eastern border with Russia. This measure, originally enacted in response to perceived destabilization efforts by Russia, received strong parliamentary support despite criticisms of bypassing international norms.

The decision comes after approximately 1,300 migrants entered Finland via Russia in 2023. Consequently, the Finnish government instituted the legislation defying EU policies to address the issue. The newly extended law will be in place until the close of 2026, having achieved a significant majority in parliament.

However, some opposition leaders have expressed concern, asserting that Finland should uphold its constitutional and global commitments rather than emulate Russia's tactics. Despite these objections, the measure passed, signifying a robust stance on national security informed by previous border incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025