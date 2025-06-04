Mystery Surrounds Death of Srinagar Man in Delhi

A tragic incident has unfolded in the national capital as a 30-year-old man from Srinagar, identified as Zubair Ahmed Bhat, died under mysterious circumstances, prompting allegations from his family of a possible attack by unidentified individuals.

Bhat had traveled to Delhi for work and was residing in the Lajpat Nagar area. Police sources disclosed that a distress call was received about an unconscious man in a park, who was found with injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Bhat succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been sent back to Srinagar, while Delhi police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death. The incident raises concerns as family members await answers about what transpired.

