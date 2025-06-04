Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Srinagar Man in Delhi

Zubair Ahmed Bhat, a 30-year-old from Srinagar, died under mysterious circumstances in Delhi. His family suspects foul play, and police are investigating the case after discovering him injured in a park. Bhat had reportedly gone to Delhi for work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in the national capital as a 30-year-old man from Srinagar, identified as Zubair Ahmed Bhat, died under mysterious circumstances, prompting allegations from his family of a possible attack by unidentified individuals.

Bhat had traveled to Delhi for work and was residing in the Lajpat Nagar area. Police sources disclosed that a distress call was received about an unconscious man in a park, who was found with injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Bhat succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been sent back to Srinagar, while Delhi police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death. The incident raises concerns as family members await answers about what transpired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

