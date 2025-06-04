Thirteen Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Tripura: A Cross-Border Saga
Police in West Tripura's Hapania area have detained thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, suspected of illegal entry. Preliminary investigations reveal connections to the Chakma and Mog communities. The detainees claimed residency in Tripura, but lacked valid documents. They've been handed over for further investigation.
In a significant development, the police in West Tripura's Hapania area apprehended thirteen nationals from Bangladesh, including two women, on suspicions of unlawful entry across the border.
Acting on insider information, law enforcement conducted a nocturnal raid on a rented space near Tripura Medical College and Hospital, uncovering undocumented individuals.
The group initially claimed residency in Tripura's Gandacherra subdivision for medical purposes. However, lacking valid documents, authorities discovered evidence confirming their Bangladeshi origin during the subsequent interrogation, unveiling ties to the Chakma and Mog communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
