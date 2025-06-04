Left Menu

Thirteen Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Tripura: A Cross-Border Saga

Police in West Tripura's Hapania area have detained thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, suspected of illegal entry. Preliminary investigations reveal connections to the Chakma and Mog communities. The detainees claimed residency in Tripura, but lacked valid documents. They've been handed over for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:15 IST
Thirteen Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Tripura: A Cross-Border Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the police in West Tripura's Hapania area apprehended thirteen nationals from Bangladesh, including two women, on suspicions of unlawful entry across the border.

Acting on insider information, law enforcement conducted a nocturnal raid on a rented space near Tripura Medical College and Hospital, uncovering undocumented individuals.

The group initially claimed residency in Tripura's Gandacherra subdivision for medical purposes. However, lacking valid documents, authorities discovered evidence confirming their Bangladeshi origin during the subsequent interrogation, unveiling ties to the Chakma and Mog communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025