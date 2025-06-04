Violence in Saboli Khadda: Confrontation Over Harassment Leads to Stabbing

A violent incident in northeast Delhi's Saboli Khadda area has left a 23-year-old man, named Sagar, seriously injured. The attack followed an altercation where Sagar confronted a juvenile allegedly harassing a minor girl, leading to tensions that eventually escalated to violence.

The police have taken swift action, arresting three men identified as Sultan, Faizan, and Sohail in connection with the stabbing. Additionally, three juveniles have also been apprehended. The arrested individuals are linked to past criminal activities, including theft and extortion. Sultan, notably, has a criminal history in Uttar Pradesh.

The knife used in the attack has been recovered by the police, who have confirmed that one of the juveniles instigated the violent act after the confrontation. The legal proceedings have been initiated at the Harsh Vihar police station, and further investigations are underway to ensure justice.

