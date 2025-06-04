Left Menu

Unifor Urges Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S.

Canada's labour union Unifor calls for retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports, matching the U.S. government's 50% tariff. The union urges the Canadian federal government to act swiftly to protect the nation's manufacturing sector and counter rising trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:02 IST
Unifor Urges Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the U.S. government's decision to impose a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, Canada's largest private-sector labor union, Unifor, has called for retaliatory measures. On Wednesday, Unifor issued a statement emphasizing the need for Canada to impose similar tariffs on American imports to safeguard its manufacturing sector.

The union stressed the urgency of the situation, urging the federal government to act without delay. "Unifor is urging the federal government to act without delay to defend Canada's manufacturing sector and counter the escalating trade assault," the statement read, as rising trade tensions threaten Canadian industries.

Divya Rajagopal, reporting from Toronto, highlighted the critical stance Unifor has taken in advocating for strong government intervention. The statement underscores the significant economic and political pressure both nations face as trade disputes intensify.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025