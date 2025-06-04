Unifor Urges Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S.
Canada's labour union Unifor calls for retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports, matching the U.S. government's 50% tariff. The union urges the Canadian federal government to act swiftly to protect the nation's manufacturing sector and counter rising trade tensions.
In response to the U.S. government's decision to impose a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, Canada's largest private-sector labor union, Unifor, has called for retaliatory measures. On Wednesday, Unifor issued a statement emphasizing the need for Canada to impose similar tariffs on American imports to safeguard its manufacturing sector.
The union stressed the urgency of the situation, urging the federal government to act without delay. "Unifor is urging the federal government to act without delay to defend Canada's manufacturing sector and counter the escalating trade assault," the statement read, as rising trade tensions threaten Canadian industries.
Divya Rajagopal, reporting from Toronto, highlighted the critical stance Unifor has taken in advocating for strong government intervention. The statement underscores the significant economic and political pressure both nations face as trade disputes intensify.
ALSO READ
Foxconn Boosts India's Manufacturing Might with $1.5 Billion Investment
Premier Energies and SAS Join Forces for Solar Manufacturing Powerhouse
Alpex Solar Reports Multi-Fold Profit Surge, Eyes Solar Cell Manufacturing
Greenland Mines Bright Future with Sustainable Aluminum Production
Trump's Tariff Tensions: Apple, iPhones, and the American Manufacturing Dream