Unifor Urges Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S.

In response to the U.S. government's decision to impose a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, Canada's largest private-sector labor union, Unifor, has called for retaliatory measures. On Wednesday, Unifor issued a statement emphasizing the need for Canada to impose similar tariffs on American imports to safeguard its manufacturing sector.

The union stressed the urgency of the situation, urging the federal government to act without delay. "Unifor is urging the federal government to act without delay to defend Canada's manufacturing sector and counter the escalating trade assault," the statement read, as rising trade tensions threaten Canadian industries.

Divya Rajagopal, reporting from Toronto, highlighted the critical stance Unifor has taken in advocating for strong government intervention. The statement underscores the significant economic and political pressure both nations face as trade disputes intensify.