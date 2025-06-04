Left Menu

Estonia's Exit from the Ottawa Convention: A Step Towards Militarization?

The Estonian parliament voted to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines, citing military threats from Russia. Estonia, along with other EU and NATO countries bordering Russia, believes this move is necessary for defense. Nobel laureate Jody Williams criticized the potential humanitarian impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:03 IST
Estonia's Exit from the Ottawa Convention: A Step Towards Militarization?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the Estonian parliament voted on Wednesday to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a treaty banning the use of anti-personnel landmines. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions and perceived military threats from neighboring Russia.

Estonia joins Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Finland, all European Union and NATO members sharing borders with Russia, in their plans to exit the international treaty. Their decision reflects growing security concerns as Russia remains outside the convention and continues its military activities, including the use of landmines in the conflict with Ukraine.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams, recognized for her efforts to ban landmines, has voiced strong opposition to these withdrawals. She emphasizes the humanitarian dangers posed by landmines, arguing that they do not determine war outcomes but create lasting hazards for civilian populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025