Estonia's Exit from the Ottawa Convention: A Step Towards Militarization?

In a decisive move, the Estonian parliament voted on Wednesday to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a treaty banning the use of anti-personnel landmines. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions and perceived military threats from neighboring Russia.

Estonia joins Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Finland, all European Union and NATO members sharing borders with Russia, in their plans to exit the international treaty. Their decision reflects growing security concerns as Russia remains outside the convention and continues its military activities, including the use of landmines in the conflict with Ukraine.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams, recognized for her efforts to ban landmines, has voiced strong opposition to these withdrawals. She emphasizes the humanitarian dangers posed by landmines, arguing that they do not determine war outcomes but create lasting hazards for civilian populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)