Unions Urge Probe into Saudi Labour Practices Ahead of 2034 World Cup
The International Trade Union Confederation filed a complaint against Saudi Arabia's labour practices, urging the ILO to investigate alleged abuses of migrant workers ahead of the 2034 World Cup. The complaint accuses Saudi Arabia of mistreatment under the 'kafala' system, sparking criticism from human rights groups.
The International Trade Union Confederation and its African subsidiary have lodged a formal grievance with the International Labour Organization concerning Saudi Arabia's labor practices.
The complaint centers on the alleged blatant mistreatment of migrant construction and domestic workers, as Saudi Arabia prepares for the 2034 soccer World Cup. Allegations include excessively long work hours, withheld wages, and physical abuse. The ITUC highlighted that no improvements have been observed in workers' rights despite attempts to engage with Saudi authorities.
Saudi Arabia's labor policies, particularly the controversial 'kafala' system, have drawn heavy criticism, with concerns that the absence of minimum wages and employer restrictions lead to exploitation. FIFA is under scrutiny for awarding Saudi Arabia the World Cup. The ILO has agreed to consider the complaint in November.
ALSO READ
UNDP and ILO Partner to Champion Human Rights in Pakistan’s Business Sector
Cambodia and ILO-Korea Programme Join Forces to Strengthen Labour Dispute Mechanisms
1 in 4 Jobs Globally at Risk of GenAI Impact, ILO–NASK Report Urges Transformation Over Replacement
Migrant workers in Malaysia seek unpaid wages from supplier to Japanese companies
Pep Guardiola's Squad Philosophy: A Leaner Manchester City for Success