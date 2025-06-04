Left Menu

Unions Urge Probe into Saudi Labour Practices Ahead of 2034 World Cup

The International Trade Union Confederation filed a complaint against Saudi Arabia's labour practices, urging the ILO to investigate alleged abuses of migrant workers ahead of the 2034 World Cup. The complaint accuses Saudi Arabia of mistreatment under the 'kafala' system, sparking criticism from human rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:13 IST
Unions Urge Probe into Saudi Labour Practices Ahead of 2034 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Trade Union Confederation and its African subsidiary have lodged a formal grievance with the International Labour Organization concerning Saudi Arabia's labor practices.

The complaint centers on the alleged blatant mistreatment of migrant construction and domestic workers, as Saudi Arabia prepares for the 2034 soccer World Cup. Allegations include excessively long work hours, withheld wages, and physical abuse. The ITUC highlighted that no improvements have been observed in workers' rights despite attempts to engage with Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia's labor policies, particularly the controversial 'kafala' system, have drawn heavy criticism, with concerns that the absence of minimum wages and employer restrictions lead to exploitation. FIFA is under scrutiny for awarding Saudi Arabia the World Cup. The ILO has agreed to consider the complaint in November.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025