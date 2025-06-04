Unions Urge Probe into Saudi Labour Practices Ahead of 2034 World Cup

The International Trade Union Confederation and its African subsidiary have lodged a formal grievance with the International Labour Organization concerning Saudi Arabia's labor practices.

The complaint centers on the alleged blatant mistreatment of migrant construction and domestic workers, as Saudi Arabia prepares for the 2034 soccer World Cup. Allegations include excessively long work hours, withheld wages, and physical abuse. The ITUC highlighted that no improvements have been observed in workers' rights despite attempts to engage with Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia's labor policies, particularly the controversial 'kafala' system, have drawn heavy criticism, with concerns that the absence of minimum wages and employer restrictions lead to exploitation. FIFA is under scrutiny for awarding Saudi Arabia the World Cup. The ILO has agreed to consider the complaint in November.