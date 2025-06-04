Europe's Stand Against War: Chancellor Merz to Trump

In an upcoming diplomatic meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to convey a strong message to U.S. President Donald Trump that Europe stands firmly alongside Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Germany's foreign minister highlighted this diplomatic stance on Wednesday.

"Europe expects both us and the United States to apply pressure on Russia to engage in peace talks. Missing this opportunity for peace would be a grave error," asserted Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Poland's foreign minister.

The call for negotiations underscores Europe's commitment to a just conclusion of the war, aligning the continent's interests in ensuring stability and order.

