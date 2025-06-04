Justice Served: El Salvador Sentences Military Officers for 1982 Journalist Murders

In a landmark decision, a jury in El Salvador has sentenced three retired military officers to 15 years in prison for their involvement in the 1982 murder of four Dutch journalists. The case has been one of the most prominent connected to the civil war that plagued the country.

Details of the trial were not disclosed to the public, but the court found the ambush deliberately planned to kill the journalists, as per a U.N. truth commission report from 1993. The civil war, from 1980 to 1992, resulted in significant casualties and ongoing social repercussions.

Oscar Perez of the Comunicandonos Foundation remarked that truth and justice have prevailed. This decision has also prompted a call for President Nayib Bukele to publicly apologize to the victims' families, marking a symbolic state condemnation for delayed justice.

