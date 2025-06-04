Russian Forces Advance in Sumy: Tensions Escalate Amid Peace Talks

On Wednesday, Russian forces pushed further into Ukraine's northern Sumy region, threatening its capital city after capturing over 150 square km in under two weeks, according to Russian officials and Ukrainian mapping sources.

Despite the relaunch of peace talks, hostilities have increased. Russian troops have advanced at their fastest rate in six months, as per Ukraine's Deep State online map project. After securing the western Russian region of Kursk, President Putin has directed the military to establish a buffer zone in Sumy's adjoining region.

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that troops have captured Kindrativka, positioning them 25-30 km away from the city of Sumy, which now falls within artillery and drone range. Ukraine has reported deadly Russian artillery attacks in Sumy, complicating its defense capabilities across its regions, while Ukraine continues to strike back within Russian borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)