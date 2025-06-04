Cracking Down on Counterfeit: Police Busts Fake Lubricant Unit in Cuttack

In a decisive operation, Cuttack police have dismantled a fraudulent lubricant production unit in the Jagatpur area. Following a tip-off, law enforcement raided the facility in Sunaribana, uncovering a substantial stockpile of counterfeit, pre-packaged lubricant and grease bottles adorned with labels from prominent brands, as confirmed by Inspector Anirudh Nayak.

During the operation, officers apprehended two individuals, though the principal suspect remains at large. Authorities are intensifying efforts to capture the ringleader behind this illicit operation.

The investigation remains active as police attempt to dismantle the broader network involved in the production and distribution of these counterfeit products.