Left Menu

Cracking Down on Counterfeit: Police Busts Fake Lubricant Unit in Cuttack

Police in Cuttack, Odisha, have dismantled a counterfeit lubricant production unit, arresting two individuals. A large supply of faux lubricant bearing renowned brand labels was seized. Efforts continue to capture the main suspect. Further investigations are ongoing to trace the network involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:31 IST
Cracking Down on Counterfeit: Police Busts Fake Lubricant Unit in Cuttack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, Cuttack police have dismantled a fraudulent lubricant production unit in the Jagatpur area. Following a tip-off, law enforcement raided the facility in Sunaribana, uncovering a substantial stockpile of counterfeit, pre-packaged lubricant and grease bottles adorned with labels from prominent brands, as confirmed by Inspector Anirudh Nayak.

During the operation, officers apprehended two individuals, though the principal suspect remains at large. Authorities are intensifying efforts to capture the ringleader behind this illicit operation.

The investigation remains active as police attempt to dismantle the broader network involved in the production and distribution of these counterfeit products.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025