Rajasthan Police Crack Down on IPL Betting Racket

Rajasthan Police have dismantled an online betting racket related to IPL matches in Jhunjhunu district. Officials arrested three men and seized Rs 10 lakh in cash, 29 mobile phones, and other equipment. The suspects allegedly coordinated bets during a match using sophisticated means to avoid detection.

The Rajasthan Police have successfully dismantled an extensive online betting racket linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Jhunjhunu district. In a recent operation, three men were arrested, and authorities seized over Rs 10 lakh in cash and 29 mobile phones.

Acting on a credible tip-off, police raided a location where bets were allegedly being placed during a Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. The arrested individuals, namely Anil Kumar Jat, Jitendra Jat, and Intazar Ali, were found in possession of laptops, multiple registers, and mobile phones, according to police reports.

The Acting Superintendent of Police, Devendra Singh Rajawat, revealed that cash amounting to Rs 10,40,350, along with a laptop and two LED TVs, were recovered. Initial investigations suggest that the suspects used Zoom via Wi-Fi routers without SIM cards to evade detection, uncovering transactions valued at nearly Rs 3 crore. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover more details.

