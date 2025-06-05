Pope Leo's Peace Plea to Putin Sparks Hope
Pope Leo reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a historic phone call aimed at promoting peace. The Pope emphasized dialogue's crucial role in resolving conflicts. This call symbolizes a potential diplomatic breakthrough initiated by the Vatican, seeking harmony amidst geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:50 IST
Pope Leo made a historic call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging action towards peace, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.
The Pope stressed the importance of dialogue as a key tool in resolving ongoing conflicts, according to the Vatican statement.
This unprecedented outreach highlights the Vatican's proactive role in promoting global diplomacy.
