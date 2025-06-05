Left Menu

Pope Leo's Peace Plea to Putin Sparks Hope

Pope Leo reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a historic phone call aimed at promoting peace. The Pope emphasized dialogue's crucial role in resolving conflicts. This call symbolizes a potential diplomatic breakthrough initiated by the Vatican, seeking harmony amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:50 IST
Pope Leo's Peace Plea to Putin Sparks Hope
Pope

Pope Leo made a historic call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging action towards peace, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

The Pope stressed the importance of dialogue as a key tool in resolving ongoing conflicts, according to the Vatican statement.

This unprecedented outreach highlights the Vatican's proactive role in promoting global diplomacy.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025