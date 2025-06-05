Kim Jong Un's Pledge: Unwavering Support for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian official Sergei Shoigu, expressing unconditional support for Russia's stance on Ukraine and international issues. They discussed strengthening strategic partnerships, with commitments to a mutual defense treaty signed last year, highlighting cooperation across various fields.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his unwavering support for Russia during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Secretary of the Security Council, as reported by state media KCNA on Wednesday.
During the encounter, Kim assured unconditional backing for Russia's position on Ukraine and broader international policies, the report highlighted on Thursday. The North Korean government will persist in supporting Russia's foreign policies, according to Kim.
The discussions further delved into reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, elucidating mutual cooperation in multiple domains. The treaty, underscoring a mutual defense agreement, was signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang last year.
ALSO READ
India-Japan Alliance: Navigating Turbulent Times with Strategic Partnerships
Strengthening Ties: India and Japan's Strategic Partnership
Revolutionizing Logistics: MatchLog and Accuracy Shipping's Strategic Partnership
US Steel Secures Roots in Pittsburgh Through Strategic Partnership
GRMI and Rome Business School Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Education Excellence