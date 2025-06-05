Left Menu

Inside America's Domestic Affairs: Economic Downturns, Controversial Policies, and Legal Battles

Recent reports reveal US economic activity has declined, exacerbated by high tariffs. Controversial Trump policies face courtroom challenges, including plans to restructure the Education Department. Elon Musk criticizes Trump's tax bill. Legal disputes arise over immigration deportations, while developments in corporate and foreign affairs capture national interest.

Updated: 05-06-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest summary of U.S. domestic news highlights challenges facing the nation, including a decline in economic activity as tariffs weigh on costs. The Federal Reserve's recent 'Beige Book' report notes increased upward pressure on prices amid uncertainties surrounding the economic landscape.

Billionaire Elon Musk has criticized President Trump's proposed tax-cut and spending bill, describing it as a 'disgusting abomination.' This sentiment aligns with hawkish Republicans in the Senate, risking the bill's progress amid growing concerns over its impact on the federal deficit.

Trump's administration is entangled in multiple legal battles as courts oppose efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and other directives. Immigration continues to be a contentious issue, with judicial orders requiring the return of wrongly deported migrants, making headlines nationwide.

