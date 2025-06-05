Controversial Chair: Pakistan's Role in UNSC Amid Terrorism Concerns

In a move that's raising eyebrows globally, Pakistan is slated to chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council in 2025 and simultaneously serve as the vice-chair of the council's Counter-Terrorism Committee. The announcement has been met with strong criticism from India's Congress, which sees it as a stark illustration of foreign policy failure.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera underscored the controversial timing of Pakistan receiving substantial financial aid from international bodies such as the IMF, World Bank, and ADB. He questioned how the international community can indefinitely validate Pakistan's actions despite its continued association with terrorism sponsorship.

Despite these allegations, Pakistan will become part of the 15-nation Security Council's sanctions committees, which operate on a consensus basis. As history has shown, India remains vocal about Pakistan's status as a refuge for terrorists, highlighting past instances like Osama bin Laden's concealment in Abbottabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)