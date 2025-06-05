The Chinese embassy in Manila issued a stern warning to the Philippines on Thursday, cautioning against expectations of external intervention in the ongoing South China Sea dispute. This admonition follows recent remarks from EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, during a visit to Manila, where she voiced concerns over China's actions in the contested waters.

In a clear rebuke, an embassy spokesperson asserted that the European Union should refrain from "provoking trouble" in a region where it holds no stake. "The EU is not a party to the South China Sea disputes and has no right to interfere," the spokesperson stated on the Chinese embassy's website.

As tensions simmer in the strategically vital waterway, which sees overlapping claims from China and several Southeast Asian countries, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to requests for comment on the escalating diplomatic dispute.

