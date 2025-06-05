Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as China Warns EU Over South China Sea Interference

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines cautioned Manila against seeking external support in the South China Sea dispute and criticized recent comments made by the EU's foreign policy chief. The embassy stated that the EU should not interfere in matters where it is not a party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:23 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as China Warns EU Over South China Sea Interference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese embassy in Manila issued a stern warning to the Philippines on Thursday, cautioning against expectations of external intervention in the ongoing South China Sea dispute. This admonition follows recent remarks from EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, during a visit to Manila, where she voiced concerns over China's actions in the contested waters.

In a clear rebuke, an embassy spokesperson asserted that the European Union should refrain from "provoking trouble" in a region where it holds no stake. "The EU is not a party to the South China Sea disputes and has no right to interfere," the spokesperson stated on the Chinese embassy's website.

As tensions simmer in the strategically vital waterway, which sees overlapping claims from China and several Southeast Asian countries, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to requests for comment on the escalating diplomatic dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025