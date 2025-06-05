Left Menu

Mumbai Customs Busts International Hydroponic Weed Racket

Mumbai Customs officials have arrested three female passengers at the international airport in possession of hydroponic weed worth Rs 8.6 crore. The women, intercepted based on specific intelligence, carried 8.6 kg of high-quality weed concealed in their baggage. The investigation is ongoing to uncover syndicate links.

Updated: 05-06-2025 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Customs officials successfully intercepted a significant smuggling operation at the international airport, resulting in the arrest of three women carrying hydroponic weed valued at Rs 8.6 crore. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling through the region's busiest transit point.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Customs authorities apprehended the three women, all Indian nationals, during the early hours of Tuesday. A thorough search revealed 8.6 kg of high-quality hydroponic marijuana hidden within their luggage.

Further investigation disclosed that one of the women was enticed into taking the trip with the promise of a free foreign getaway. All three women are now in custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as officials continue probing potential connections to a larger drug syndicate.

